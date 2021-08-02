Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $496,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,464,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 98.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 657,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

