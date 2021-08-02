Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $88.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,691 shares of company stock worth $17,094,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.