Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 49,008 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,008 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.69 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.61 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

