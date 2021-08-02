Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,993 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Surmodics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Surmodics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a PE ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.04.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.