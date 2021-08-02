Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,252 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

