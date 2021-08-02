J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $120.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

