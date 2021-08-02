Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Stantec by 407.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Stantec stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

