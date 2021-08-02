Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,697.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $161.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

