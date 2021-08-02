Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

