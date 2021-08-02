Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $10,761,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $10,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,034,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 730,995 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.19. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLN shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

