Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $252.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total transaction of $2,762,014.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,725,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,289,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,901 shares of company stock worth $60,552,217 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

