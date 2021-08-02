UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $71.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.84 billion to $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $284.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $308.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $412.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.52. The firm has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

