McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.