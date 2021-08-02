Advisor Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $552.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $554.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.