Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 360,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.33 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

