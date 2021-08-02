Advisor Partners LLC Has $444,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

