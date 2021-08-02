Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 741 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.32 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

