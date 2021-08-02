Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

