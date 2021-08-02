Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $364.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

