$2.38 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.71. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.