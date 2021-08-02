Contrasting Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.41 $177.88 million $1.16 24.20

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Braveheart Resources and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

