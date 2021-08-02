Financial Comparison: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidia and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidia currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.44%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59% ClearPoint Neuro -52.86% -60.73% -19.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 161.54 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.31 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 35.97 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -51.70

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Liquidia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

