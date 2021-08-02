Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of EWGS stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57.

