Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 76,658 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.