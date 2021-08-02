PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.76 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

