Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 60.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.9% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 62.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.00 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

