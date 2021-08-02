Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Several analysts recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

