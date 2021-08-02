Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Zuora worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

