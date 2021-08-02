Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,661 Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 219.5% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 206,101 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRSA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

