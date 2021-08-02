Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $47.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 283,294 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

