Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.31 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162 shares of company stock valued at $16,243 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

