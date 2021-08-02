KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $355.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

