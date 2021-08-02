Raymond James Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $453.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $428.00 to $453.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.44.

Mastercard stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

