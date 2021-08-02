MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 138,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,658 shares of company stock worth $80,998. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.