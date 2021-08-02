Renewable Energy Group (REGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGI opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

