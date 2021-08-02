Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 722.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,964 shares of company stock worth $1,494,868. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

