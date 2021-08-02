Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,357 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $11.81 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

