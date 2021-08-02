Citadel Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 378,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Daktronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Daktronics by 425.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 279,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

