Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $128.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

