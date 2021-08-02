17,675 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 462,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period.

Shares of DURA opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

