Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.