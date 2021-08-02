VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32.

