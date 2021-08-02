Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.35 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

