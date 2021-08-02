Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

