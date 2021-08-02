Man Group plc Has $643,000 Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

