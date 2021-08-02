Man Group plc Acquires 8,670 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 165.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,694,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.17 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

