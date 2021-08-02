AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,956. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $125.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

