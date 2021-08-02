Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

