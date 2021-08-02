Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,833,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

