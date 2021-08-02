Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.71 and the lowest is $1.65. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $13.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $517.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

